Fico: I Endorse Acquisition of Additional 17% of Shares in Slovenske Elektrarne

Bratislava, 22 April (TASR) - I support the acquisition of an additional 17-percent stake in power utility Slovenske elektrarne (SE), stated Prime Minister Robert Fico (Smer-SD) following the cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

The state currently holds a 34-percent stake in SE.

"Once the fourth unit in Mochovce is launched, the question of acquiring 17 percent of the shares in Slovenske elektrarne will be on the table. The Slovak Republic currently holds 34 percent, while a foreign partner has 66 percent. This privatisation was handed down to us by the governments of Mikulas Dzurinda. If it is feasible - and I'm not talking about money now - and if there are no other obstacles, I fully support the idea of acquiring an additional 17 percent of the shares in Slovenske elektrarne, which would mean that the Slovak Republic could hold 51 percent in Slovenske elektrarne," he noted.

"These are state assets; we shouldn't view this solely through the lens of raising funds. I consider this goal to be legitimate, and as long as there are no insurmountable obstacles standing in the way, I fully endorse this goal," emphasised the premier.

Joint-stock company Slovenske elektrarne has two shareholders. The majority shareholder is Slovak Power Holding B.V. (SPH), which owns 66 percent. Czech energy group Energeticky a prumyslovy holding (EPH) owns 100 percent of SPH's share capital. The acquisition of this stake from Italy's Enel Produzione S.p.A. was completed in May 2025. The Slovak Republic holds a 34-percent stake in SE.