Fico: Let's Prepare for Other Alternatives than Elections in Regular Term

Bratislava, November 17 (TASR) - At a ceremonial congress to mark the 25th anniversary of founding of the Smer-SD party, its leader and Premier Robert Fico said that he wishes that governing coalition lasts for four years, but there's also need to prepare for other alternatives than the general elections in the regular term in 2027.

At the same time, Fico refuses to keep the ruling majority by accepting a political blackmail. This is the message for anyone who would have unrealistic demands on the coalition, he said.

Fico views it a tradition that all the governments that Smer-SD was a part of governed until the end of their term. He stated that this government works in a demanding coalition environment, having just a close majority. "Let's be big realists and prepare also for other alternatives of political development in Slovakia than the general elections in a regular term in 2027," he said in a speech he delivered at the congress. According to Fico, it is up to the three coalition leaders whether or not the government lasts until 2027.

The Smer-SD leader declared that his party is and intends to be a stabilising element in the governing coalition. He emphasised that a political blackmail cannot serve as a tool for the government's functioning. "As the premier and the chairman of Smer-SD, I refuse to maintain the governing majority by tolerating a political blackmail," he said.

