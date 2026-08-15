Fico Offers Aid to Croatian Prime Minister Concerning Wildfire

Bratislava, 14 August (TASR) - Prime Minister Robert Fico has spoken to Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic and Slovakia's ambassador to Croatia, Hana Kovacova, in connection with the wildfire near the Croatian town of Omis, stating that Slovakia is monitoring the situation, TASR learnt on Friday.



Fico offered the Croatian prime minister assistance and expressed solidarity. He also said that 30 Slovak tourists have so far contacted the Slovak Embassy in Zagreb and the crisis centre of the Slovak Foreign and European Affairs Ministry.



"I spoke by phone a short while ago with Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic, and I expressed my solidarity with him regarding the fires that this hospitable and kind-hearted country is facing," Fico wrote on social media. "I also offered him assistance within our capabilities. The Croatian prime minister informed me about the situation near Omis and the measures that have been taken. The relevant Croatian authorities and units have the situation under control," added Fico.



So far, 30 Slovak tourists have contacted the Slovak Embassy in Zagreb and the crisis centre at the Foreign and European Affairs Ministry. "We have no reports of any injuries, although damage to our citizens' property cannot be ruled out," said the prime minister. Given the large number of Slovak tourists in Croatia, he also spoke personally with Slovakia's ambassador to Croatia.



According to Fico, the Slovak Embassy in Zagreb and the Slovak Foreign Ministry are ready to provide Slovak tourists with all necessary information and essential assistance.



The fire broke out in the Lokva Rogoznica area east of Omis on Thursday evening (13 August) and subsequently spread towards the town due to strong winds.