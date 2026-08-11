Pellegrini Congratulates Hungary's Newly Elected President Andras Baka

Bratislava, 11 August (TASR) - President Peter Pellegrini has congratulated Andras Baka on his election as Hungarian President, expressing his hope that he'll soon have a chance to welcome him on a visit to Slovakia, TASR learnt from the President's Office's communications department on Tuesday.

"What Slovakia and Hungary have in common are long-standing good neighbourly relations, a shared history and strong interpersonal ties based on mutual respect, trust and open dialogue. I'm convinced that we'll continue to develop cooperation on a bilateral level, as well as within the Visegrad Group [V4: the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland and Slovakia] and the European Union, where we are united by shared priorities and responsibility for a coordinated approach," stated Pellegrini.

He also expressed his belief that, when acting together, both countries can contribute to the stability, security and prosperity of the region and to promoting shared interests in European policies.

Pellegrini wished the new Hungarian President good health, strength, wisdom and success in carrying out his mandate for the benefit of the Hungarian people. "I look forward to personal meetings, including the upcoming summit of V4 presidents in Slovakia," added the Slovak head of state.

Andras Baka, the nominee of Hungary's governing Tisza party and former Supreme Court chair, was elected by members of Hungarian Parliament in a secret ballot held at an extraordinary session on Tuesday.