Fico: Slovakia Interested in Purchasing and Transporting Romania's Gas

Bucharest, 27 March (TASR) - Slovakia could be interested in Romania's natural gas, as well as in transporting it via existing infrastructure on a commercial basis, said Slovak Premier Robert Fico (Smer-SD) following talks with his Romanian counterpart Ilie Bolojan in Bucharest on Friday.

Fico linked his statement to European efforts to stop using Russian energy sources. Bolojan highlighted the relations between the two countries, as well as their mutual trade.

"We're closely following the so-called Neptun Deep project in the Black Sea, which should ensure a relatively significant supply of natural gas to Romania. We've expressed our interest and said that if Romania intends to export this gas beyond its own territory, rather than using it solely for domestic consumption, Slovakia is offering to use existing infrastructure and would be interested in this gas on a commercial basis. This comes as political and ideological decisions have been made to end imports of any Russian gas and oil into Slovakia by 2027. This is a form of cooperation that is of particular interest to us," stated Fico.

As both premiers reported, the countries also cooperate in the areas of culture and defence. Slovak Culture Minister Martina Simkovicova (a Slovak National Party/SNS nominee) signed a cooperation agreement with her counterpart Andras Demeter on this occasion in Bucharest.

Bolojan explained that Romania and Slovakia are also working to improve energy and road connectivity. "In the energy sector, we're collaborating to accelerate the development of electricity transmission interconnections between our two countries, and we're also working together to reduce energy prices. As for transport connectivity between our countries, the implementation of the Via Carpatia project will improve. It's a strategic corridor connecting northern and southern Europe, and it's essential to complete this work more quickly. We also remain committed to strengthening NATO's presence on the eastern flank and in the Black Sea area. The participation of Romanian soldiers in the NATO multinational battlegroup in Slovakia is proof of this," he stated.

Fico praised the special anti-tank unit that Romania has deployed. According to him, the defence ministers of both countries also discussed the European defence instrument SAFE. He believes the potential for cooperation between the two countries is high.

The Slovak delegation, comprised of Premier Fico, Simkovicova, Defence Minister Robert Kalinak (Smer-SD) and Foreign Affairs Ministry State Secretary Marek Estok is also scheduled to meet Slovaks living in Romania in the afternoon.