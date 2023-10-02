Fico: We'll Do Our Best to Form Government, President Gave Me 14 Days

Bratislava, October 2 (TASR) - I have 14 days to form the government, Smer-SD chairman Robert Fico stated on Monday after he, as the head of the winning party of the Saturday's (September 30) parliamentary election, received the mandate to form the government from President Zuzana Caputova.

"It won't be an easy process, but we'll do everything to set up the government of the Slovak Republic," said Fico, refusing to announce the order in which he'll talk with other parties.

Aside from Fico, Caputova plans to meet also with Progressive Slovakia chair Michal Simecka later on Monday and with Voice-SD chair Peter Pellegrini on Tuesday (October 3). Meetings with other leaders will take place in the following days.

A total of six political parties and one coalition have made it into Parliament. Smer-SD won the election on 22.94 percent of votes, garnering 42 seats in the 150-strong Parliament.