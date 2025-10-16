Fico Won't Support 19th Package Unless He Sees Reasonable Proposals from EUCO

Bratislava, 16 October (TASR) - In his opening speech at the EU Export Day event, aimed at strengthening export readiness and increasing the competitiveness of companies outside the EU, Premier Robert Fico (Smer-SD) said that he won't support the 19th package of anti-Russian sanctions unless he sees reasonable proposals from the European Council (EUCO).

According to Fico, there's a need to focus on the EU's competitiveness so that countries will be able to sell their products abroad.

"I won't support the 19th package against Russia unless we see reasonable proposals for wording and instructions for the European Commission in the conclusions of the European Council, as I view its role in that we, as leaders, should give certain instructions to the European Commission, which is an executive body, and I think that I clearly emphasised this to the European Council president yesterday (15 October). Our duty is to come up with reasonable proposals to supplement the EUCO's conclusions regarding car production, regarding electricity prices," stated Fico.

Fico called on the Slovak political and business scene to prepare for the resumption of relations with Russia, as it will be necessary to seek business opportunities with this country in particular after the end of the war. At the same time, he criticised the European Council for devoting too much attention to helping Ukraine, while not addressing the competitiveness of the EU. According to the premier, there's a need to speak about the future of the automotive industry and high energy prices. In the case of weak competitiveness, it's possible that Slovakia won't be able to place its products abroad, he said.

Fico also commented on the ban on producing cars with combustion engines, due to take effect as of 2035. He thinks that this decision needs to be revised in the form of a change in the date or in its terms.

