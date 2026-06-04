Fico: Election Won't Produce Result That Would Allow Formation of Stable Gov't

Bratislava, 4 June (TASR) - Leader of the coalition Smer-SD party and Prime Minister Robert Fico is confident that Smer will win the next parliamentary elections, but he anticipates that forming a government will be complicated, TASR has learnt from his remarks during Thursday's question time in Parliament.

The premier believes that the election won't produce a result that would allow the formation of a stable government, and so he expects that another election will be necessary.

"I'm convinced, as I stand here, that Smer-SD will win the next parliamentary election. It will be very difficult to form a government. And prepare yourselves - and I say this again based on my experience over many years - for a stalemate following the next parliamentary elections. I even think that we'll have to hold another general election, that another election awaits us after the regular election, because this election won't produce a result that would allow for the formation of a stable government," he told MPs, declaring that he isn't afraid of a political battle.