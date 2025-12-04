Finance Ministry Preparing Another Issue of Bonds for Public in Spring 2026

Bratislava, 4 December (TASR) - Following this year's first issue of Bonds for the Public, Slovakia is planning another issue in spring 2026, the Finance Ministry stated on Thursday, adding that the project is currently being prepared by the ministry and the Debt and Liquidity Management Agency (ARDAL).

Securities with maturity periods of two and four years should be available again.

"The Finance Ministry and ARDAL are currently fine-tuning the technical details of the planned issue, in particular with regard to the volume of bonds offered, the duration of the sale, the terms of subscription, the amount of yields, as well as the points of sale and electronic platforms. The yield will be announced at the end of January, depending on developments in the financial markets, and the Finance Ministry will inform the public of the details well in advance," stated the ministry.

"Bonds for people were our commitment from the government manifesto. They met with an extremely positive response and interest from the public, which is why we, along with the ARDAL management, decided to implement the project again next year. Our primary goal is to enable citizens to invest safely, without risk and with a guaranteed return," stated Finance Minister Ladislav Kamenicky (Smer-SD).

In March of this year, the state offered the public two types of bond - Investor with a maturity of two years, and Patriot with a maturity of four years. Due to high demand, the total volume of bonds offered was increased from €400 million to €500 million, but they were still sold out within three days, noted the Finance Ministry.