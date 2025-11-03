FinMin: State Budget Deficit Deepened by One Third Y-o-Y to €4.67 bn in October

Bratislava, 3 November (TASR) - The state budget saw a deficit of €4.67 billion at the end of October 2025, which was a deterioration of €1.27 billion, or 37.3 percent, year-on-year (y-o-y), the Finance Ministry reported on Monday.

State-budget incomes grew by €1.24 billion, or 6.6 percent, y-o-y to reach €20.05 billion in the tenth month of the year, while expenditures rose by €2.51 billion, or 11.3 percent, to €24.72 billion.

"Tax revenues grew by €1.82 billion (12.2 percent) y-o-y in October. Of this, the highest proportion as usual came from value-added tax, bringing in €625.3 million more than the year before. The amount of corporate tax collected rose by €231.6 million, that of withholding tax by €11.8 million, while the amount of excise taxes garnered grew by €58.1 million," said the Finance Ministry.

The Finance Ministry also reported a positive development in income tax revenues, which went up by €494.4 million. Income from the special levy from businesses operating in regulated branches increased by €103.8 million y-o-y. The solidarity contribution from activities in the oil, gas, coal and refinery sectors increased by €39.6 million. "The financial transaction tax brought €251.8 million into state coffers in October," stated the ministry.

Negative developments were posted in revenues from the EU budget, which shrank by €1.16 billion, or 45.5 percent y-o-y.

The cost of servicing the state debt grew by €299.2 million (26 percent) y-o-y in October.

State budget expenditures related to drawing EU funds declined by €666.2 million (-30.5 percent). Meanwhile, expenditures related to drawing money from the Recovery and Resilience Plan rose by €1.02 billion (+270.2 percent).

