Foreign Ministry Condemns Iran's Attacks on Israel

Israeli Iron Dome air defense system launches to intercept missiles fired from Iran, in central Israel, Sunday, April 14, 2024. Iran launched its first direct military attack against Israel on Saturday. The Israeli military says Iran fired more than 100 bomb-carrying drones toward Israel. Hours later, Iran announced it had also launched much more destructive ballistic missiles. (AP Photo/Tomer Neuberg)

Bratislava, April 14 (TASR) - The Foreign Affairs Ministry has condemned Iran's attacks on Israel on Saturday, calling for restraint and a return to the search for peaceful solutions for the Middle East.



"Slovakia, as a country supporting peace, firmly condemns Iran's attacks on Israel. The attacks have significantly increased tensions and the risk of a wider conflict in the region," the ministry noted on Facebook.



The Ministry stressed the need for renewed dialogue and diplomacy. "We call on all parties to exercise restraint and return to the search for peaceful solutions for the Middle East," it said.



The ministry at the same time claimed that it's closely monitoring the situation in the Middle East following the attack, adding that it's in contact with Slovakia's representation offices in the region.



Iran launched more than 300 drones and missile strikes on Israel overnight, with the latter and its allies managing to shoot almost all of them down. Tehran claimed the attack was in retaliation for a recent Israel-attributed airstrike on the Iranian embassy in Syria as well as other "crimes", including the war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

