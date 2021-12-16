Bratislava Sees CoFoE as Platform for Strengthening Dialogue

Bratislava, December 16 (TASR) – The Conference on the Future of Europe (CoFoE) is seen by the City of Bratislava as a platform for strengthening dialogue between the public and institutions of the European Union (EU), TASR learnt from Bratislava spokeswoman Katarina Rajcanova on Thursday.



According to Bratislava’s self-government, the aim is to reflect better the needs and topics that are important from the point of view of citizens themselves.

“The result should be their greater involvement in the design of Europe’s future. We’re monitoring and recording several activities that are organised across the EU at various levels,” said Rajcanova.

In the summer the city took part in a discussion organised by the Foreign Affairs Ministry as part of an event called ‘Roadshow – MySmeEU’ (Roadshow – WeAreEU’) on the topic “What kind of Europe do you want to live in?”. Discussions, interviews with experts, presentations of EU projects along with various interactive and accompanying events were organised in various cities across Slovakia, including Zilina, Poprad (Presov region), Kosice, Banska Bystrica and Bratislava over the space of a week (August 22-27).

“The aim was to raise people’s awareness of the importance of Slovakia’s membership of the EU and to discuss the future of the Union. Deputy mayor Tatiana Kratochvilova took part in the discussion on behalf of Bratislava,” said Rajcanova. Bratislava draws EU funds for the city’s strategic transport projects, which helps significantly to introduce and modernise ecological transport systems when developing transport, she noted.