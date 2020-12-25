Caputova and Other Six Presidents Send Letter of Support to Maia Sandu

Bratislava, December 25 (TASR) – Seven presidents of European countries, including Slovak President Zuzana Caputova, have sent a letter of support to new President of Moldova Maia Sandu, who took office on Thursday, TASR has learnt from Caputova’s spokesman Martin Strizinec.

Apart from Caputova, the letter was signed by the presidents of Lithuania – Gitanas Nauseda, Poland – Andrzej Duda, Estonia – Kersti Kaljulaid, Romania – Klaus Iohannis, Latvia – Egils Levits and the Czech Republic – Milos Zeman.

According to the seven presidents, Sandu has been given a strong mandate from Moldova’s people, who “expect changes, a more ambitious reform agenda, democracy and closer ties with the EU”. The presidents stated that they support Sandu in the implementation of reforms based on democratic values, fundamental freedoms and the rule of law. They also promised assistance to Moldova based on experience of their countries in reform processes and European integration.

“We reiterate our unwavering support to independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Republic of Moldova and the European path chosen by the citizens of the Republic of Moldova,” reads the letter.