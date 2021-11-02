Caputova at COP26: Earth Facing Irreversible Devastation, Conference Pivotal

Glasgow, November 2 (TASR) – Slovak President Zuzana Caputova took the floor at the 26th UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow on Tuesday, maintaining that the event is pivotal for the Earth’s future, as the planet is facing “irreversible devastation”.

According to the president, political leaders across the world have failed to adopt sufficiently effective measures that could reverse the worsening climate change.

“We need to step up our efforts in order to reduce emissions and mitigate the effects of the climate crisis. If we fail to do so, future conferences will only discuss the irreversible devastation of our planet and its habitats,” warned Caputova, noting that the young generation is aware of and understands the problem.

The president told the conference that 42 percent of young Slovaks are “very worried” about the climate crisis, while 72 percent are of the opinion that mankind has failed to take care of the planet. At the same time, 66 percent consider measures and actions taken by politicians to tackle the issue of climate crisis to be disappointing. Caputova also pointed to a recent study from countries across the world, according to which 40 percent of young people are considering whether or not to have children in light of the crisis.

“It’s clear that the young generation knows that we’re running out of time. And we politicians are running out of excuses,” she remarked.

On a more positive note, Caputova commended the EU’s efforts to reduce its green-house gas emissions by at least 55 percent by 2030 and make Europe the first climate neutral continent by 2050.

Addressing her homeland, the president stated that Slovakia’s total emissions have decreased by 46 percent since 1990, with methane emissions dropping by more than half. Currently, Slovakia generates 80 percent of its electricity via low-carbon energy and will stop using coal for this purpose by 2023. Furthermore, 43 percent of the money allocated for the country’s recovery plan should be spent on green transport, industry and housing.

Caputova went on to stress that the fight against climate change requires the efforts of the whole world. “We must all do our fair share – including the countries whose leaders didn’t come to Glasgow. This also applies to climate finance,” she said.