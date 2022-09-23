Caputova: Guterres Confirmed UN Help for Slovakia in Managing Refugee Influx

New York, September 23 (TASR) – UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has confirmed that UN agencies will continue to help Slovakia to manage support for people fleeing Russia’s aggression, Slovak President Zuzana Caputova posted on a social network following her meeting with Guterres in New York on Friday.

The UN secretary-general told Caputova during their talks that “Slovakia has an influential and respected voice in the UN”. “This applies not only to the fight against the climate crisis, support for Ukraine and solidarity with Ukrainian refugees, but also to other important issues,” wrote the president.

According to Caputova, the general debate taking place at the moment as part of the UN General Assembly session in New York is an opportunity to strengthen partnerships and deepen cooperation.

“I concurred with UN Secretary-General Guterres that we must do our utmost to protect the rules-based international order and address the global climate crisis and lack of food,” posted Caputova on Twitter.