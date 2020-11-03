Caputova Sends Telegram to Austria, President’s Palace to Be in Austrian Colours

Bratislava, November 3 (TASR) – Slovak President Zuzana Caputova said on Tuesday that she was “deeply saddened by the shameful terrorist attack” on six locations in Vienna on Monday evening.



“My thoughts are with the families of the victims and the injured, and with the people of Austria. We are united in standing up to hatred and terrorism,” she wrote on a social network.

Caputova’s office later also announced that she sent a telegram of condolences to her Austrian counterpart Alexander Van der Bellen .

“I strongly condemn this senseless and inhumane action, which denies all values of civilised society and respect for human life. We can’t allow fear and anger to dominate our societies in these difficult moments. Our shared values are stronger than hatred, extremism and terror. At this difficult time, I’m expressing in the name of the people of Slovakia and myself my deep sympathy to you and the families of the victims, and I wish a speedy recovery to all the injured,” wrote Caputova.

As a sign of solidarity with Austria, its national colours will be projected onto the walls of Slovakia’s Presidential Palace on Tuesday evening.

Several people were killed while others sustained injuries in shootings in six locations in Vienna, including in an area close to a synagogue, on Monday evening. The Austrian authorities have confirmed that the shootings were acts of terrorism in which several perpetrators were involved.