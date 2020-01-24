Caputova Visits Sites Sacred to Christianity and Judaism in Jerusalem

Bratislava, January 24 (TASR) – Slovak President Zuzana Caputova on Friday visited some of the holy places in Jerusalem and met Israeli President Reuven Rivli.



“I’ve had the opportunity to visit two of the most important sites of the Christian and Jewish religions,” Caputova told journalists after visiting the Wailing Wall and some of the Stations of the Cross. She also visited Golgotha Hill and the Church of the Holy Sepulchre. “It really impressed me. These are powerful experiences and impressions because it isn’t only a piece of history but also the beginning of a cultural and religious influence that has determined who we are in Europe,” said the head of state.

The president commemorated the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp at Yad Vashem Holocaust Museum on Thursday. On Friday, she’s representing Slovakia at the World Holocaust Forum, which is being attended by delegations from 49 countries. Among the most prominent guests are US Vice-president Mike Pence, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Britain’s Prince Charles and French President Emmanuel Macron.