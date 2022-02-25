Caputova: We’re Facing New Security Situation Calling for Clear Response

Bratislava, February 25 (TASR) – The world, including Europe, is facing a new security situation that demands a clear signal of defence and protection of the public and sovereign countries against possible aggression, stated Slovak President Zuzana Caputova on Friday before her departure for an extraordinary summit of the leaders of NATO-member countries.

Caputova at the same time said that the latest sanctions against Russia are insufficient and that there’s a need to continue the dialogue with Russia in order to stop its military aggression and achieve peace at the negotiating table if that is possible.

“In the past few hours we’ve learnt that the situation in Ukraine is deteriorating. There have been attacks on civilians. Kiev has also become a target. In the media there are reports of strikes against children, hospitals and other civilian structures. It shows that Russian President Vladimir Putin is uncompromising and that nothing will hold him back,” opined Caputova.

The president called this an unprecedented attack, the likes of which Europe hasn’t experienced since the Second World War. The extraordinary NATO summit will therefore address a new security situation, she explained. “The situation is new for everyone, Putin is attacking and we want to defend ourselves effectively,” she stressed.

Although the summit will be held online, Caputova will join it from Warsaw, where she’ll meet leaders of other countries forming NATO’s eastern flank, i.e. from the Bucharest Nine (B9: Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania and Slovakia).