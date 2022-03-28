CoFoE: Based on Recommendations, EP Calls for Stronger European Policies

Strasbourg, March 28 (TASR) – Based on recommendations from citizens of EU member countries, MEPs have called for the strengthening of European policies in areas such as health, foreign policy, youth, education and culture, TASR learnt from an EP press release on Monday.



The plenary of the Conference on the Future of Europe (CoFoE) and nine working groups began working on the conference’s final proposals on Friday and Saturday (March 25-26). MEPs, who are represented in the plenary, presented the results of the EP’s working groups and emphasised that “even the most ambitious citizens’ proposals must be taken seriously”. In this context, they also promised to defend the results of the work of European citizens during the conference.

According to some MEPs, Europe needs to be more ambitious and take the lead in digital connectivity, for example, the EP said in a press release. According to others, it should in particular be more active in supporting small and medium-sized enterprises.

According to the majority of MEPs, a strong European Union would be better able to manage the war in Ukraine, the EP writes. According to some lawmakers, the Russian invasion is a turning point for Europe’s future; other MEPs called for better EU preparedness for future crises.