CoFoE: Bilcik Welcomes Extended Powers for EMA

Bratislava/Strasbourg, January 24 (TASR) – Slovak MEP Vladimir Bilcik has welcomed the more extensive powers for the European Medicines Agency (EMA) that the European Parliament greenlighted on January 20.

“During the pandemic, we in Slovakia have been relying on the independence, responsibility and expertise of the EMA when approving vaccines and medicines against COVID,” said the MEP.

The future of the EU health-care sector and the European Health Union are also topics dealt with by the Conference on the Future of Europe (CoFoE), with four panels made up of EU citizens in session between September 2021-January 2022.

Following its most recent meeting, the third civic panel recommended extending the EMA’s powers with an eye towards ensuring equal quality of health care and proportionate costs across the EU.