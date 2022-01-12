CoFoE: France Will Focus on Pandemic and Security During Its Presidency

Bratislava, January 12 (TASR) – France will focus on the pandemic, security and common European defence during its presidency of the EU Council; it will also pay attention to the digital field, culture and young people, French Ambassador to Slovakia Pascal le Deunff said at a joint press conference with Foreign Affairs Ministry State Secretary Martin Klus, Slovenian Ambassador Gregor Kozovinc and head of the Representation of the European Commission (EC) in Slovakia Vladimir Sucha.



Slovenian Ambassador to Slovakia Gregor Kozovinc pointed out that talks on EU enlargement to the Western Balkans had been resumed during the Slovenian presidency.

Klus praised the success of the Slovenian presidency of the EU Council in the second half of 2021 and highlighted the current French presidency’s legislative package on climate and nuclear energy, security measures for the next ten years and France’s focus on culture and education.

According to Klus, Slovakia supports the Conference on the Future of Europe (CoFoE), which gives citizens of EU member states the opportunity to comment on current issues. The conclusions of the conference should be summarised during the French presidency.