CoFoE: Environment Ministry Agrees with Several Proposals of Citizens’ Panel

Bratislava, January 20 (TASR) – The Environment Ministry agrees with a number of measures proposed by the Conference on the Future of Europe (CoFoE) citizens’ panel on climate change, environment and health, including when it comes to halting deforestation, promoting the greening of transport, and measures contributing towards cleaner air, water and soil, TASR has learnt from the ministry.

“The Environment Ministry is aware and appreciates citizens’ initiatives that are aimed at protecting the environment and health, while highlighting the need for political leaders to address the climate crisis urgently,” stated the ministry press department.

The panel has proposed introducing carbon-dioxide filters at coal-fired power stations, for instance. In the ministry’s opinion, such investments could make sense in the long term.

Among other measures, the panel also proposed a rapid and massive reforestation of Europe. The ministry claimed in this regard that it supports Slovakia’s Common Agricultural Policy, which plans the reforestation of agricultural land with mixed tree species.

The third and final session of the CoFoE panel on climate change, environment and health, which took place on January 7-9, resulted in 51 recommendations and five main topics, due to be dealt with by the CoFoE plenary conference on January 21 and 22 in Strasbourg. The five main areas included: a better way of life; protecting the environment and health; redirecting the economy and consumption; a more sustainable society; and care for all.