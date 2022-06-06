CoFoE: European Parliament to Discuss Demand Concerning EU Treaties

Strasbourg, June 6 (TASR) – The European Parliament (EP) will address a call for a change to the treaties on the functioning of the EU at its plenary session in Strasbourg due to be held on Thursday (June 9), TASR learnt from EP’s tweet on Monday.



EP spokesman Jaume Duch Guillot said at a press briefing on Monday at the European Parliament in Strasbourg that the EP will address a motion for a resolution on Thursday following the conclusions of the Conference on the Future of Europe (CoFoE). According to him, MEPs will also take into account the requirements of CoFoE participants – including possible changes to the basic treaties. MEPs are also due to vote on the proposal on Thursday.