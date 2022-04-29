CoFoE: Opportunity to Comment on CoFoE Digital Platform to End on May 9

Brussels, April 29 (TASR) – The Conference on the Future of Europe (CoFoE) will end on May 9, and with it the opportunity for EU citizens to express their opinions on the conference’s multilingual digital platform, the European Commission official website has reported.

The final plenary session of the CoFoE, taking place this weekend, will approve recommendations produced by the CoFoE citizens’ panels, which the CoFoE executive board will then include in its final report.

The first citizens’ panel produced a total of 48 recommendations concerning the economy, social justice, employment, education, culture, youth, sport and the digital transformation. The second panel focused on European democracy, values and rights, security and the rule of law, formulating a total of 39 recommendations. Climate change, environment and health were discussed by the third panel, which agreed on 51 recommendations. The fourth and final panel drew up 40 recommendations concerning migration and the EU’s role in the world.

The CoFoE plenary sessions processed these proposals along with the conclusions of national panel discussions and ideas from the multilingual digital platform. The CoFoE plenary consists of representatives of the European Parliament, the Council of the EU, the European Commission, national parliaments and EU citizens. The Committee of the Regions, European Economic and Social Committee, social partners and civil society are also represented.