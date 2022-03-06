CoFoE: Wiezik Values Discussions on Climate and Protecting Natural Environment

Bratislava/Brussels, March 5 (TASR) – The biggest contribution made by the Conference on the Future of Europe (CoFoE) so far is to bring the European Union and the way it functions closer to ordinary people across the EU, Slovak MEP Michal Wiezik (Progressive Slovakia/PS) from the liberal Renew Europe (RE) has told TASR.



Wiezik expressed appreciation for the discussion on climate change and protecting the natural environment that has taken place under the CoFoE. He values the time and energy that the participants have put into the Conference so far.

“I’m pleased that climate change and protecting the natural environment have been among the most frequently discussed topics on this platform, not only in Europe, but in Slovakia as well,” said the MEP.

He also noted that the CoFoE has reached “half time” and has already produced its first specific recommendations. According to him, it will soon be time to turn these recommendations into reality and legislation. “I would like to highlight recommendations relating to environmental education, improving natural habitats and sustainable agriculture,” he added.

Wiezik is also pleased that the Slovak authorities have tried to reach out to people who might not have access to the digital platforms on which the discussions are taking place.