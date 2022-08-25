Deal on Airspace Protection by Czech Republic and Poland to Be Signed at SIAF

Bratislava, August 25 (TASR) – The agreement on the protection of Slovakia’s airspace by the Czech Republic and Poland when Slovakia’s MiG-29 fighter jets are grounded will be signed during the Slovak International Air Fest (SIAF) at Malacky-Kuchyna (Bratislava region) airbase on Saturday (August 27), TASR has learnt from Defence Ministry spokesperson Martina Koval Kakascikova.

The agreement’s signatories will be Slovak Defence Minister Jaroslav Nad (OLaNO), Czech Defence Minister Jana Cernochova and Polish National Defence Minister Mariusz Blaszczak, she said.

“A flyover of MIG-29 jets and a symbolic farewell to them will form part of the ceremony. We’ll also jointly welcome fighter jets from the Czech Republic and Poland that will symbolically take over protection of our airspace,” added the spokesperson.

The Czech Republic and Poland are supposed to protect Slovakia’s airspace until new F-16 fighter jets are supplied to Slovakia to replace the current MiG-29s.