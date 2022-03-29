EP Delegation to CoFoE to Assess Activities of Working Groups on Wednesday

Brussels, March 29 (TASR-correspondent) – Members of the European Parliament’s (EP) delegation attending the Conference on the Future of Europe (CoFoE) are set to meet in Brussels via a video conference on Wednesday (March 30) to assess the work done so far by the conference working groups, TASR learnt on Tuesday.



The Conference on the Future of Europe is slowly approaching its finale, with a ceremony scheduled for Europe Day on May 9, 2022.

The European Parliament delegation participating in the conference consists of 108 EU legislators from all EU member states and all EP political groups.

MEPs are due to evaluate on Wednesday the fifth CoFoE plenary, which took place in Strasbourg late last week (March 25-26). It analysed the preliminary texts of the proposals prepared by chairs and speakers of citizens (via citizens’ panels) in cooperation with the CoFoE Joint Secretariat.

The proposals analysed were based on the recommendations of four European thematic citizens’ panels and national panel discussions, contributions from a multilingual digital platform as well as suggestions arising directly from the discussions of the working groups or the CoFoE plenary itself.