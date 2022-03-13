EP Launches Website in Ukrainian, Follows CoFoE’s Recommendations

Strasbourg, March 13 (TASR-correspondent) – The European Parliament (EP), in cooperation with the Ukrainian Parliament, launched a website on Friday (March 11) that will cover all the EU’s initiatives and events to be held in support of Ukraine. The “EU stands by Ukraine” website was launched on the day when a 30-member Ukrainian delegation provided participants in the Plenary of the Conference on the Future of Europe (CoFoE) with its testimony about the consequences of the Russian invasion and Ukraine’s EU integration ambitions.

The website (https://ukraine.europarl.europa.eu/en/home.html) is available in both English and Ukrainian and provides the latest news, videos and podcasts, relevant legislation and regulations showing how the EU is helping Ukraine. It will also be possible to share content from the Ukrainian Parliament on this website.

The European Commission has also announced that it has extended its websites so that they include Ukrainian and Russian language versions. Information on solidarity with Ukraine, as well as useful news on the measures taken so far are available there.

Both initiatives are in line with the recommendations of citizens involved in the CoFoE, who, on one hand, call for more openness and transparency in media communication of the EU institutions and, on the other, call for a stronger EU voice on the international scene.