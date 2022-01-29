Eurobarometer: 43 percent of Europeans Believe Young Are Asset for CoFoE

Brussels, January 29 (TASR-correspondent) – The European Parliament and the European Commission on Wednesday in connection with the ongoing Conference on the Future of Europe (CoFoE) published the results of a special Eurobarometer survey covering a large part of the topics discussed by the CoFoE.

2022 is the European Year of Youth, and the results of the Eurobarometer survey show how young Europeans perceive the European Union’s current challenges as well as the key role of young people in the Conference on the Future of Europe.

About 43 percent of Europeans say that owing to the young generation’s participation in CoFoE, topics that are interesting for them are attracting attention. Young people also bring energy and motivation to carry out reforms and point to the need to better respond to the challenges of today’s society.

According to the survey conducted under the auspices of the European Commission and the European Parliament between September 16 and October 17, 2021 in the 27 EU member states on a sample of 26,530 respondents, 91 percent of people aged 15-24 believe that combating climate change will contribute to better health of people and a higher quality of life.

A total of 84 percent of respondents over the age of 55 agree with this.

Half of Europeans see climate change as a major challenge for the future of the EU, and most respondents support the environmental goals of the European Green Agreement. A total of 88 percent of Europeans want to increase the share of renewable energy in the economy, and 80 percent consider it important for Europe to become a climate-neutral continent by 2050.

They also support the growth of the market for zero and low-emission vehicles.

Other future global challenges identified by respondents are health (34 percent), and forced migration and displacement (30 percent).