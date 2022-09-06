European Newsroom Launched in Brussels, TASR Participating

Brussels, September 6 (TASR-correspondent) – A consortium of European news agencies, which includes the News Agency of the Slovak Republic (TASR), officially launched a joint project called the European Newsroom (ENR) in Brussels on Tuesday.

The aim of the initiative is to strengthen news services from various countries in Europe and to support cooperation between the agencies’ international news reporters.

The European Newsroom project was created in order for agencies to work together on cross-border stories and to provide the content of national news agencies to a wider European audience.

The project’s coordinator is German agency Deutsche Presse-Agentur (DPA). As part of the project, common spaces have been set up for correspondents from 18 news agencies from 11 EU-member countries and five candidate countries at the offices of the Belga news agency in Brussels.

The European Commission is subsidising the media cooperation project with €1.76 million in order to support the building of a “multilingual and pan-European perspective of EU affairs”. The editorial work began back in July 2022, when the correspondents, in addition to their regular work for their agencies, began jointly to create news reviews on European affairs.

The ENR project includes the following agencies: AFP, ANSA, Agerpres, APA, ATA, Belga, BTA, DPA, EFE, Europa Press, FENA, HINA, MIA, STA, Tanjug and TASR. Polish news agency PAP is an associated partner, while the Ukrinform agency is also participating in the project as part of the solidarity shown to Ukraine.