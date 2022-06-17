Fico: EC Made Political Decision on Ukraine, Joining EU Will Take Many Years

Bratislava, June 17 (TASR) – Opposition Smer-SD party leader Robert Fico views the European Commission’s (EC) recommendation to grant candidate status to Ukraine as a political decision, adding that it will be many years before the country can actually join the EU.

Fico described Ukraine as the most corrupt country, which is ruled by profiteers.

“It’s a purely political decision about which there is no point in commenting at this time. The EC’s recommendation is one thing, while the attitude of the large countries is another,” he said. According to him, these countries have clearly indicated that they aren’t enthusiastic about Ukraine becoming a EU member immediately. “It’s country that is in a terrible condition. If you think that the French, Germans and others are ready to accept another country and help it with common money at any cost, you are mistaken. A political gesture has been made, but the reality of joining the Union is a matter of many years,” stated Fico.

EC members led by President Ursula von der Leyen voted to grant EU-candidate status to Ukraine and Moldova on Friday.