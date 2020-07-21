Foreign Ministry Uploads COVID-19 Safe Travel Map

Bratislava, July 21 (TASR) – The Foreign and European Affairs Ministry drafted a travel recommendation map of countries for Slovaks at the behest of the Public Health Office (UVZ), TASR learnt from the ministry press department on Tuesday.

As of Monday (July 20), 7.00 p.m., people are not required to go into home isolation or submit negative RT-PCR test for COVID-19 after returning from the following countries: Australia, Austria, Belgium, China, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Liechtenstein, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, Monaco, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Slovenia, South Korea, Spain, Switzerland and the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

Individuals returning from countries not included on the list will have to go into mandatory home quarantine until they obtain a negative RT-PCR test for COVID-19.

In recent days, the Health Ministry has been sending an SMS text message to every citizen, reminding them of their obligation to register on-line via korona.gov.sk website when travelling abroad and take the COVID-19 test after their return from ‘at risk’ countries. Steep financial fines are in place for non-compliance.

The list of safe and risky countries is available and continuously updated on korona.gov.sk.