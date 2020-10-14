Gov’t: Slovakia to Sign Declaration on 5G Network Cooperation with USA

Bratislava, October 14 (TASR) – Slovakia will sign a joint declaration with the United States concerning their determination to strengthen cooperation in the field of 5G networks, according to information on the declaration okayed by the Cabinet on Wednesday.

The Foreign Affairs Ministry as the submitter of the document points to the fact that the development of modern information technologies, including 5G networks, is a necessary condition for further technological development and for ensuring that modern societies prosper, while dynamic development in this area doesn’t have only technical, but also strategic and security dimensions.

The declaration is based on relevant European Union documents in the field of promoting a common approach to the security of 5G networks, including the European Commission’s Communication on ‘Secure 5G Deployment in the EU: Implementing the EU Toolbox’, which identifies the rules and requirements for building and launching secure 5G networks.

The ministry noted that analogous joint declarations on secure 5G networks have already been signed with the Czech Republic, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania and Slovenia.