Hajsel: Future of Europe to Be Decided in Elections, Not CoFoE

Bratislava, December 20 (TASR) – The future form of the EU will be decided in national parliamentary elections of member states and, to a lesser extent, in the European Parliament elections and not at the Conference on the Future of Europe (CoFoE), thinks Slovak MEP Robert Hajsel.

According to Hajsel, COFoE should involve in its discussions not only urbanites from big cities but also countryside dwellers; and not just academics, journalists and young activists but also employees, pensioners and entrepreneurs.

“I’m afraid that the reason (for low public participation in CoFoE) is not just COVID, but also the lack of belief that involvement in such a forum might change anything,” claimed Hajsel.