Heger: We’ll Bolster NATO Military Presence on Eastern Border If Necessary

Bratislava, January 31 (TASR) – If there’s need to bolster NATO’s military presence on our eastern border in order to ensure the security of Slovakia and Europe, Slovakia will do so, Premier Eduard Heger (OLaNO) has posted on a social network.

“There’s a rule in NATO: one for all and all for one. This is a guarantee of peace in Europe,” stated Heger, adding that the presence of NATO troops on the eastern border will be in line with the security and defence strategies. “That’s why we have these documents – to be able to orient ourselves correctly in relation to international threats and to respond to them adequately,” noted the premier.

The situation in Ukraine has been extremely tense for several weeks as a result of Russian troops’ transfers to the border with Ukraine and the numerous military exercises of the Russian Army. Both the Ukrainian Government and the West are concerned that this escalation might lead to the invasion of Russian troops into Ukrainian territory. Moscow keeps denying such an intention.