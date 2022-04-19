Human-rights Committee on Ukraine Won’t Happen, Russian Ambassador Won’t Come

Bratislava, April 19 (TASR) – A special session of the parliamentary human rights committee, to which MPs summoned Russian Ambassador to Slovakia Igor Bratchikov, won’t take place, committee vice-chair Peter Pollak (OLaNO) told TASR on Tuesday.

MPs wanted to ask Bratchikov about the circumstances of news on civilians killed in the Ukrainian town of Bucha. However, Bratchikov refused to attend the session. The session should have taken place on Wednesday (April 20).

“Igor Bratchikov has delivered a several-page position in writing, but refused to take part in the session and decided not to answer MPs’ questions,” said Pollak.

The news on civilian killings in the town of Bucha, located in Kiev region, from where the Russian army recently withdrew, emerged in early April. Ukrainian troops reportedly found at least two mass graves in the town following the Russians’ retreat, with foreign media showing footage of dozens of dead bodies lying in the streets of the town. Ukrainian and Western leaders reacted with outrage to these discoveries. Ukraine called it a war crime.