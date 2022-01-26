Klus in Brussels: Slovakia to Present its Own Contribution to CoFoE

Brussels/Bratislava, January 26 (TASR-correspondent) – EU leaders assessed the existing progress regarding the Conference on the Future of Europe (CoFoE) at a session in Brussels on Wednesday, with Slovakia due to present a summary of its own national recommendations as its contribution to the debate on the future of EU on Thursday (January 27).

Foreign and European Affairs Ministry state secretary Martin Klus (SaS), tasked with the CoFoE agenda in the ministry, informed his EU counterparts that Slovakia had prepared a mid-term conference as part of the CoFoE process.

The conference is to be visited by European Commission Vice-president for Democracy and Demography Dubravka Suica, who serves as the main representative of the European Commission in the process.

“It’s quite important to organise an event of this kind in Slovakia because it comes at the time when many of our citizens have already voiced their expectations of the CoFoE,” added Klus.