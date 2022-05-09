Lexmann: Following CoFoE Politicians Must Soberly Look at All Recommendations

Brussels/Strasbourg, May 9 (TASR-correspondent) – The principle of subsidiarity in the European Union continues to be in place also after the end of the Conference on the Future of Europe (CoFoE), which politicians must bear in mind when taking citizens’ suggestions into account, Slovak MEP Miriam Lexmann (Christian Democrats/KDH) told TASR in an interview.



The MEP, who is a member of the European People’s Party (EPP) in the European Parliament, said that since the beginning of the CoFoE, she had supported the idea of ​​giving European citizens space to express what kind of Europe they want and how they want to solve current problems.

“But I think it’s crucial that we don’t just look at the results of the conference so that all the citizens’ expectations are to be met by the European institutions. We’re talking about the future of Europe, and not just the future of the European Union. It’s therefore inevitable European institutions, representatives of European policies as well as domestic politicians look at which solution belongs where and how to implement it most effectively,” she said.

In this context, she emphasised the importance of the principle of subsidiarity as one of the fundamental pillars of the EU. As a result, there is no need to address everything at the European level. On the contrary, she said, it would be better if some issues were dealt with by the member states themselves and were coordinated only to a certain extent.