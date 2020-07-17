Nad Holds Talks with German Defence Minister Kramp-Karrenbauer

Bratislava, July 17 (TASR) – The stances of Slovakia and Germany are similar on many matters, and the level of bilateral relations should deepen even further, said Slovak Defence Minister Jaroslav Nad (OLaNO) following his meeting with his German counterpart Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer on Friday, stressing this is the first visit by a German defence minister to Slovakia in 12 years.



“I’m very glad that I could clearly declare that we share the same values and that even a smaller country like Slovakia can have a clear and distinctive say in intensifying international cooperation and asserting its security and defence interests,” said Nad.

Karrenbauer called Slovakia a partner and friend. “The level of bilateral cooperation between Slovakia and Germany is very good, and it proved so in the past as well. This is one of the reasons why I’ve decided to preserve the Office of the German Military Attaché in Slovakia,” she said. The German minister also praised the work of Slovak military police officers serving on a German frigate under the EU’s EUNAVFOR MED Sophia II military mission. This should be followed by a mission involving Slovak soldiers serving within a German naval unit under an operation called Irini.

The two ministers discussed an intensification of mutual cooperation in the field of armaments. They concurred that strengthening armament and defence expenditures supports the countries’ economic growth as well. Karrenbauer praised Slovakia’s support regarding issues that are important for the German Presidency of the Council of the European Union, such as the Strategic Compass and the EU’s Permanent Structured Cooperation (PESCO) projects.