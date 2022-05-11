Nad: Poland Might Start Guarding Slovakia’s Airspace in Summer or Autumn

Bratislava, May 11 (TASR) – Defence Minister Jaroslav Nad (OLaNO) assumes that Poland might start protecting Slovakia’s airspace in the summer or at the beginning of the autumn.

“The date hasn’t yet been set exactly, it depends on when we will sign the respective technical documents with the Poles,” explained the minister.

According to Nad, the issue of the potential provision of MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine isn’t the agenda of the day. Ground weapons are Ukraine’s priority at the moment. Nad reiterated that Slovakia will give up its T-72 tanks as soon as it has adequate replacements for them. It’s holding talks on this with several countries.

The minister also confirmed a plan to increase the number of members of the Slovak army from the current 14,000 to 17,000 by 2024.