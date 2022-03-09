Police: Refugees Can Register Electronically as of Wednesday

Bratislava, March 9 (TASR) – Refugees can also register electronically using a QR code or through the Interior Ministry’s website as of Wednesday, Police Corps Presidium spokeswoman Denisa Bardyova told TASR on the same day.

After filling in the electronic form called “Registration of Temporary Refuge”, they will visit the nearest department of the foreigners police. By filling in their data in advance in this way, they significantly speed up subsequent administrative proceedings at a foreigners police’s workplace. The form is available in the Ukrainian, Slovak and English languages, said Bardyova.

The police noted that the form is an electronic statement of a foreigner applying for temporary refuge and does not serve to book an appointment at a police workplace.