Premier Heger Supports Finland Joining NATO

Bratislava, May 12 (TASR) – Premier Eduard Heger (OLaNO) has expressed his support for Finland joining NATO.

According to him, this step would not only strengthen the security of Finland, but of the whole of democratic Europe. “Only a strong NATO can keep Russian imperialism at a safe distance from a free democratic world,” posted Heger on a social network.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has achieved something that seemed very unlikely for many years – that Finish society will link its security with NATO, stated Heger. “This is called a policy of unintended consequences. Putin is a master of it,” said the premier.

Finnish President Sauli Niinisto and Premier Sanna Marin officially announced in a joint statement on Thursday that they support their country joining NATO. This means that Finland will almost certainly apply to join the Alliance, although certain specific steps will still be required.