Sefcovic: Citizens Bring Useful Suggestions through Future of Europe Conference

Brussels, December 1 (TASR-correspondent) – The initiatives taken so far by citizens directly attending the Conference on the Future of Europe (CoFoE) are very useful, EC Vice-president for Inter-institutional Relations and Foresight Maros Sefcovic said in an interview with TASR.

The Slovak EU commissioner pointed out that together with two other EC Vice-presidents – Vera Jourova and Dubravka Suica – he’s working in the Executive Committee of the Conference on the Future of Europe, while each of them is leading a working group which includes citizens from different member states, MEPs as well as MPs from national parliaments.

Sefcovic, who is leading the working group for health care, said that he considered the first meeting of this group in Strasbourg to be very useful and stimulating.

“This meeting was extremely useful. It was the citizens who produced good incentives concerning cross-border health insurance to ensure universal access to dental care in Europe, but also to ensure high quality access to medicines throughout Europe,” he said, describing the meeting of his working group. He added that he won’t forget a statement by a citizen from a Central European country who said that children born in Western Europe today could live longer than those from Central Europe because there is better health care.

Sefcovic described the current state of CoFoE as processing a series of specific stimuli that also came from citizens. He stated that the next meeting of the working group on health will take place on December 18 in Strasbourg.