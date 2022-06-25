Sermek: CoFoE Was Priority for European Parliament

Bratislava, June 25 (TASR) – The Conference on the Future of Europe (CoFoE) has been a high priority for the European Parliament (EP), as it’s important to it what citizens say, head of the European Parliament Office in Slovakia Robert Sermek has stated in an interview on TASR TV.



“The CoFoE really listened to citizens’ views. Citizens’ panels as well as plenary sessions were held at our Strasbourg headquarters. Of course, it wasn’t just about providing the building but also the entire secretariat so that the events could take place. Not only logistical but also political support from the EP was really huge,” said Sermek.

According to him, the conference was also strongly supported by the European Commission (EC), which proves that the European institutions didn’t take the CoFoE lightly.

According to Sermek, it was also important that the CoFoE was interesting for citizens of the EU member states. The CoFoE also included a multilingual digital platform at futureu.europa.eu. This platform was one of the key elements of the conference, as it gave every EU citizen the opportunity to participate in the CoFoE in any of the EU’s 24 official languages.

“More than 21,000 comments were sent to the platform. As many as 652,000 participants from various events registered there. A total of more than 6,000 events took place and more than 52,000 people contributed to the platform,” said Sermek.