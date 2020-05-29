Slovak Foreign Ministry Summons Belarusian Ambassador

Bratislava, May 29 (TASR) – Slovakia’s Foreign and European Affairs Ministry on Friday summoned Belarus’ Ambassador Igor Leshchenya in order to submit a protest against Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko’s statements, in which he allegedly misinterpreted the way Slovak ambassador to Belarus Jozef Migas finished his mission.

The Slovak ministry asked the Belarusian ambassador to tell his country’s leadership to refrain from further statements disengaged from the truth.

“The Belarusian diplomat was told that the Slovak Government and the Foreign and European Affairs Ministry in a very dignified way paid a tribute to all those who contributed to the liberation of Slovakia from fascism 75 years ago, including the contribution of Belarusians fighting in the ranks of the Soviet Army,” stated the Slovak Foreign Ministry, noting that Leshchenya himself attended a commemorative event in Slovakia on the eve of the 75th anniversary of the end of WWII.

Migas earlier this month asked to be relieved of his duties in the wake of a controversy concerning his decision to attend commemorations of the end of WWII in Minsk.

“Ambassador Migas has requested to be excused from his post. The ministry, however, strongly rejects his claims that a deliberate campaign was waged against him. The ambassador breached the basic principles of communications with head office when he didn’t discuss his attendance at commemorations of the end of WWII in Minsk in spite of co-ordination by the EU delegation,” stated the ministry in mid-May.