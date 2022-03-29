Slovak MEP Bilcik Elected EPP Coordinator for Combating Disinformation

Brussels/Bratislava, March 29 (TASR) – Slovak MEP Vladimir Bilcik (Together) was on Tuesday elected coordinator of the Special Committee on Foreign Interference in All Democratic Processes in the European Union, Including Disinformation (INGE 2), TASR has learnt from the MEP’s statement.

“I feel honoured that my colleagues from the European People’s Party (EPP) faction have re-entrusted me with the role of their coordinator in the committee for combating disinformation,” said Bilcik in reaction to his election. He is pleased he’ll be able to significantly shape European and thus also Slovak politics in the field of fighting hoaxes.

The Slovak MEP’s role will be to communicate the work of another 17 EPP lawmakers in this committee in line with the priorities of the strongest faction in the European Parliament.

Bilcik in the past served as coordinator in the Special Committee on Foreign Interference in Elections and Combating Disinformation (INGE). He’s still the only Slovak to occupy the post of MEPs’ coordinator.

Bilcik views this post as highly topical for the whole EU and especially for Slovakia. Slovaks have the biggest tendency to believe in conspiracy theories among the Central and Eastern European countries, said Bilcik.