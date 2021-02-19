Slovakia Joins Expanded NATO Project on Air Munitions

Bratislava, February 19 (TASR) – Slovakia has joined NATO’s initiative to expand multinational cooperation in the specification, procurement and warehousing of precision guided airborne munitions to cover all kinds of airborne ammunition, TASR has learnt from Defence Ministry spokesperson Martina Koval Kakascikova.

Slovak Defence Minister Jaroslav Nad (OLaNO), along with his counterparts from the other NATO countries concerned, confirmed this by signing an appendix to the memorandum of understanding to the Air to Ground Precision Guided Munitions project.

“Thanks to this appendix, NATO countries will be able to carry out joint procurement in cooperation with the NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA) and cooperate in warehousing all kinds of airborne ammunition. This is a significant expansion of cooperation in this area, which will be beneficial both from the economic viewpoint, in terms of saving funds via potential joint purchases, and in terms of further deepening interoperability among the allies,” highlighted Nad.

The minister noted that Slovakia might procure, for example, munitions for its F-16 fighter jets via this project in the future.

The project involving cooperation between NATO countries in the area of Air to Ground Precision Guided Munitions was initiated by Denmark in 2014. Slovakia joined it in 2019, and a total of 14 countries are now engaged in it.