Slovakia Sending Humanitarian Aid to Lebanon

Bratislava, August 11 (TASR) – Slovakia is sending humanitarian aid in the form of food and medical supplies weighing over 6,000 kilograms and worth some €60,000 to Beirut following the deadly explosion there last week, officials of several Slovak ministries announced at a news conference held at Bratislava airport on Tuesday.

In addition, the Slovak Foreign Affairs Ministry will donate €100,000.

“I’m glad that we can send this aid today to people who need it in Beirut at the moment and that we were able to prepare, in cooperation with other ministries and NGOs, humanitarian aid that I believe will help the people of Beirut,” said Interior Minister Roman Mikulec (OLaNO).

The package includes medicine and special medical supplies needed by the Lebanese. This includes, for example, painkillers, infusion solutions and bandages.

“I’m pleased that Slovakia is sympathetic, expressing fellowship via this humanitarian aid package,” said Foreign Affairs Ministry State Secretary Ingrid Brockova. She noted that the aforementioned extra €100,000 will head to the Lebanese Humanitarian Fund in order to provide the immediate health care the country needs. Slovakia will also continue to be engaged in several humanitarian projects, added Brockova.

Lebanese Ambassador in Vienna Ibrahim Assaf thanked the Slovak Government and the country for the aid, stressing how urgently needed it is, especially because many hospitals have been destroyed and many doctors injured. He described the assistance from Slovakia as further evidence of friendship between the two countries.

The interior minister noted that the aid for Beirut is the ninth such package provided this year to countries that have asked for it. Mikulec didn’t rule out additional aid for Lebanon if this is requested and it is within Slovakia’s capabilities.

Last week’s explosion in Beirut claimed over 160 lives and injured over 6,000 people.