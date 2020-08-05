Slovakia to Offer Lebanon Help of 18-member Resuce Team

Bratislava, August 5 (TASR) – The Interior Ministry can send an 18-member rescue team to Lebanon to help the country deal with the aftermath of the massive explosion that occurred in its capital on Tuesday, TASR learnt on Wednesday.

The team would consist of twelve fire-fighters, three dog handlers from the Mountain Rescue Service, one Mountain Rescue Service technician handling rescue radars and two liaison officers from the Interior Ministry’s crisis management department.

“This offer along with an offer of material aid will be published on Wednesday as Slovakia’s response to Lebanon’s request in the EU’s Common Emergency Communication and Information System (CECIS),” stated the ministry.

The ministry added that the Slovak Foreign Affairs Ministry has already promised its full cooperation in the matter and that the Slovak ambassador in Lebanon will be present when the country receives the humanitarian aid from Slovakia.