Slovakia to Send €200,000 as Contribution for Coronavirus-fighting China

At its regular session on Wednesday the Cabinet approved €200,000 as an increased contribution to the World Health Organisation (WHO) in connection with the coronavirus epidemic.

“The WHO will put all such funds together and subsequently use them directly to mitigate consequences of the epidemic in China,” Prime Minister Peter Pellegrini (Smer-SD) said following the Cabinet session.

According to Finance Minister Ladislav Kamenicky, the volume of money is an agreed-upon compromise between his ministry and the Foreign Affairs Ministry that have been asked for such a contribution from Slovakia. “We were seeking a sum that would be an adequate aid and was within our possibilities. It definitely won’t be one of the highest contributions, but it manifests our willingness to help,” stated Kamenicky, who confirmed it won’t be a problem to allocate such a sum from the state budget.